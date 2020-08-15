LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Sold by Paradice Investment Management LLC

Paradice Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 836,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,555 shares during the period. LivaNova makes up approximately 3.0% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned about 1.72% of LivaNova worth $40,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth $354,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in LivaNova by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in LivaNova by 25.2% during the first quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in LivaNova by 24.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the first quarter worth $5,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.53. 233,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,708. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.59. LivaNova PLC has a 52-week low of $33.40 and a 52-week high of $87.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.81.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of LivaNova from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of LivaNova from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.43.

In other news, Director Alfred J. Novak bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,570 shares in the company, valued at $493,724.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

