LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

LMPX stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,335,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55. LMP Automotive has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $49.30.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc provides an e-commerce and facilities-based retail platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles.

