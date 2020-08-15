Marathon Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Up 58.9% in February

Marathon Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 58.9% from the January 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Marathon Gold from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Marathon Gold stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.66. 19,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,291. Marathon Gold has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58.

Bluestone Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on advancing its 100% owned Cerro Blanco gold and Mita geothermal projects located in Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

