Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

MRNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 21,463 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 12,437 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 34,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.79. 975,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,770. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $229.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.04. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.50.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

