Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $125.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $88.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MAR. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Marriott International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Marriott International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.04.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of MAR traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.01. 3,405,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,980,137. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.89. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 1.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). Marriott International had a return on equity of 231.22% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 298,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,335,000 after acquiring an additional 41,039 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 673.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 15,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.