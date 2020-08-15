Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Masonite International from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Nomura Securities increased their target price on shares of Masonite International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.55.

DOOR traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.69. 178,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,311. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.67. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $94.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $499.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.63 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Paxton sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total transaction of $227,995.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,717.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the second quarter worth $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Masonite International by 43.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

