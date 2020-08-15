Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) VP Gregory R. Chemnitz Sells 1,287 Shares

Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $77,194.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,479 shares in the company, valued at $928,430.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MTRN traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.64. 63,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,173. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.06. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.44. Materion Corp has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $68.75.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Materion had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $271.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Materion Corp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.42%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTRN. TheStreet raised Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Materion from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Materion by 3.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Materion by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Materion by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Materion by 2.7% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

