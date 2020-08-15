Maverick Chain Achieves Market Capitalization of $393,497.59 (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Maverick Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg and DEx.top. Maverick Chain has a market cap of $393,497.59 and approximately $3,692.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded 28.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maverick Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008439 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00162791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.79 or 0.01896416 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00195442 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000901 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000212 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00129406 BTC.

Maverick Chain Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maverick Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maverick Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.