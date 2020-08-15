Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,616 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $63,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 119.4% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,060,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,414,967. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.37. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 24.78%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

