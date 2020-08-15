McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $59.32 Billion

Brokerages predict that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will announce $59.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $59.95 billion. McKesson posted sales of $57.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year sales of $238.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $237.61 billion to $240.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $251.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $245.58 billion to $256.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $55.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.16 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.79.

Shares of MCK stock traded up $6.48 on Wednesday, hitting $158.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,200,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. McKesson has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $172.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.97%.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total transaction of $154,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $878,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,327. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 41,302.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 93,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,600,000 after purchasing an additional 92,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 627,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,820,000 after purchasing an additional 44,150 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

