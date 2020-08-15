Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,053 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 403.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 73.2% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 64.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,923,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,175,603. The stock has a market cap of $135.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.99 and a 200 day moving average of $98.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.63.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.