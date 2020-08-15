Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AMTB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Mercantil Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantil Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Mercantil Bank from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Mercantil Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of Mercantil Bank stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,513. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.76. Mercantil Bank has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $596.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 0.36.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $66.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.06 million. Mercantil Bank had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 1.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mercantil Bank will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Mercantil Bank by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantil Bank by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Mercantil Bank by 99.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Mercantil Bank by 25.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mercantil Bank by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. 18.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercantil Bank Company Profile

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

