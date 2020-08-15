Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Cut to “Hold” at Benchmark

Benchmark cut shares of Meredith (NYSE:MDP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Meredith from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded Meredith from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.33.

Get Meredith alerts:

MDP stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.46. 1,717,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $770.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.67. Meredith has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $45.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.15.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.33). Meredith had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a positive return on equity of 32.80%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Meredith in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Meredith by 59.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meredith during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meredith by 59.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Meredith by 97.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.