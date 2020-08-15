Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $262.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director David M. Kelly sold 1,371 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $342,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 631.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 18.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock traded down $5.08 on Monday, hitting $242.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,904. Mesa Laboratories has a 52-week low of $181.90 and a 52-week high of $271.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -484.62 and a beta of 0.38.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.54). Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 15.20%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.