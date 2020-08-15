MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Short Interest Update

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the February 13th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 550,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 38.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MFS Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.92. 531,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,192. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.