Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.23.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.60. The company had a trading volume of 18,139,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,893,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.90.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,867,325.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,003 shares of company stock worth $1,195,427. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 37.1% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 32,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.2% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 5,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 17.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Micron Technology by 398.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 410,398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,144,000 after purchasing an additional 327,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $12,375,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

