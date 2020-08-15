Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Reduces Stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lowered its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPX traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.83. 26,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,392. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $53.10 and a 1 year high of $92.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.36.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

