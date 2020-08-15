Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Acquires 176,973 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 106.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,973 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned approximately 0.68% of Grid Dynamics worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDYN. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,779,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,247,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GDYN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, July 13th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grid Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 960,297 shares in the company, valued at $6,962,153.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GDYN stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $7.33. 85,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,037. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90. Grid Dynamics Holdings has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $13.51.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics International, Inc is an engineering IT services company, provides transformative and mission-critical cloud solutions for retail, finance, and technology sectors. It offers big data engineering services, including consulting, design, implementation, and operational support of in-stream and batch processing pipelines; QA automation services, including UI, API, mobile, performance, batch processing, technical computing, regression, continuous, and integration testing services; test data and test environment management; quality KPI definition and tracking; test automation framework development; and best practices and toolset workshops; cloud engineering; UI/full stack engineering; release engineering / DevOps; and search engine and mobile application development services.

