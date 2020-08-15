Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Acquires Shares of 150,500 HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A (NASDAQ:HYAC)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A (NASDAQ:HYAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 150,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned approximately 0.30% of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A in the first quarter valued at $15,650,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A by 72.3% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,378,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,493,000 after buying an additional 578,260 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A by 4.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,039,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,182,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A in the first quarter valued at about $7,318,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A in the first quarter valued at about $7,098,000. Institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYAC traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,484. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11. HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $11.27.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

