Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Acquires Shares of 50,000 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE:IPOC)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE:IPOC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,590,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III in the second quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000.

IPOC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,008. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $12.52.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industries primarily located in the United States.

