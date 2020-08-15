Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 486.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,322 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMTD. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 7.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,613,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,513,000 after acquiring an additional 791,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 24.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,124 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 17.1% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,958,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,536,000 after acquiring an additional 869,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 10.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,937,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,459,000 after acquiring an additional 370,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 12.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,299,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,371,000 after acquiring an additional 368,900 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMTD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TD Ameritrade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.85.

In related news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $426,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,972. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMTD traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.95. 1,416,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,456,666. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average of $38.78. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.18. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $53.99.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 22.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.02%.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

