Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Buys Shares of 44,556 Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FOX by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 161,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 45,016 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in FOX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,464,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,617,000 after acquiring an additional 54,424 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of FOX by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 166,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of FOX by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,100,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,519,000 after purchasing an additional 115,170 shares in the last quarter. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on FOX from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on FOX from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FOX in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.05.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.74. 3,036,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,875,762. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.38. Fox Corp has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fox Corp will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

