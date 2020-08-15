Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TDAC)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its position in Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TDAC) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320,800 shares during the quarter. Trident Acquisitions comprises approximately 0.4% of Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned 4.85% of Trident Acquisitions worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trident Acquisitions by 7,774.9% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 910,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,718,000 after buying an additional 899,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Hudson Bay Capital Management sold 360,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $3,916,800.00. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Trident Acquisitions stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $10.79. The stock had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,201. Trident Acquisitions has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.90 and a beta of -0.05.

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector.

