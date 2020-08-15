Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Increases Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,446 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Lennar by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,618,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,012,000 after buying an additional 2,285,388 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,516,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,143,000 after purchasing an additional 478,019 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 780,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,831,000 after purchasing an additional 258,971 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,273,000 after purchasing an additional 237,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,086,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,495,000 after purchasing an additional 189,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Lennar stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,796,749. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 14.21 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.02.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.71%.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $305,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,947,052.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $700,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,715,006.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,717,650. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lennar from $64.00 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lennar from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

