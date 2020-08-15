Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Invests $28.26 Million in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,257,000. Mercadolibre accounts for 3.2% of Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned approximately 0.25% of Mercadolibre as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Mercadolibre by 121.4% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre in the second quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Mercadolibre in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MELI traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $1,156.44. 351,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,787. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,044.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $770.73. The stock has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a PE ratio of -275.34 and a beta of 1.72. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52-week low of $422.22 and a 52-week high of $1,270.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $878.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.21 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mercadolibre Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Mercadolibre from $980.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,125.00 target price (up from $750.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $1,255.00 to $1,484.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,005.94.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

