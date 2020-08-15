Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Invests $663,000 in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in 58.com by 15.6% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,908,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $239,120,000 after buying an additional 661,827 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in shares of 58.com by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,819,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $234,718,000 after purchasing an additional 281,863 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of 58.com by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,084,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,273,000 after purchasing an additional 386,118 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of 58.com by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,983,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,658,000 after purchasing an additional 71,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in shares of 58.com by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 912,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,462,000 after purchasing an additional 340,526 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 58.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE WUBA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,816. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.24. 58.com Inc has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $69.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The information services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. 58.com had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 61.33%. The firm had revenue of $361.37 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that 58.com Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised 58.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. New Street Research lowered 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 58.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

58.com Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WUBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA).

Receive News & Ratings for 58.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 58.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.