Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Makes New $520,000 Investment in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Heico by 1.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 66,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in Heico by 3.0% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 16,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Heico by 125.8% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in Heico by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Heico by 19.9% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heico alerts:

In related news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $9,221,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,198,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,554,165.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total value of $4,568,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 928,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,818,075.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 213,113 shares of company stock valued at $19,410,626. 8.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Heico from $110.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Heico from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Heico from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Heico from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.44.

Shares of NYSE:HEI traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.57. 201,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Heico Corp has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $147.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.16. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Heico had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $468.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heico Corp will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.