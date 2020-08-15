Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Makes New Investment in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,433,000. Wayfair accounts for 1.1% of Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned approximately 5.60% of Wayfair at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in W. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 234.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on W. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Wayfair from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Wayfair from $208.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra upgraded Wayfair to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.97.

NYSE:W traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $309.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,573,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,724. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.63 and a 200 day moving average of $143.64. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.41 and a beta of 3.44. Wayfair Inc has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $324.81.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. The business’s revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post -6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.87, for a total value of $521,821.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,378,154.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 28,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.18, for a total transaction of $9,146,640.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,961 shares in the company, valued at $25,841,795.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,366 shares of company stock worth $62,634,316 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

