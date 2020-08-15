Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Purchases 7,562 Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 756.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the second quarter worth $3,826,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 4.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,771,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 330.4% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 13.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 509,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.51. The stock had a trading volume of 433,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,778. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.81. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $220.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.30.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.18. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $239.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James lowered Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $232.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.86.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

