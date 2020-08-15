Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Purchases New Position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 84,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Liberty Global by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 6.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 24.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director J C. Sparkman sold 5,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $125,778.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,176 shares in the company, valued at $303,082.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LBTYA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $18.00 to $25.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.69.

LBTYA traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,157. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Liberty Global PLC has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $28.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.92). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 104.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

