Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Purchases New Stake in Hennessy Capital (NASDAQ:HCAC)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital (NASDAQ:HCAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned approximately 0.42% of Hennessy Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital during the second quarter worth about $161,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital during the second quarter worth about $323,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in Hennessy Capital by 275.0% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 244,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 179,232 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital during the second quarter worth about $3,390,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital during the second quarter worth about $4,440,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hennessy Capital alerts:

NASDAQ HCAC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.79. 258,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,358. Hennessy Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 28,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $321,156.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold 198,930 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,694 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Capital Company Profile

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.