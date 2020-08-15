Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Takes $12.73 Million Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,000,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,731,000. Aerojet Rocketdyne comprises about 1.4% of Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned 10.18% of Aerojet Rocketdyne at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 30,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AJRD. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Shares of NYSE:AJRD traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.49. 392,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.46. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.30 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $278,392.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,536.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

