Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Takes Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,000,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,230,000. Akamai Technologies makes up 1.3% of Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned about 0.06% of Akamai Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,132 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 79,200 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 9,021 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $324,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,351. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,804 shares of company stock worth $2,383,805. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKAM traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.90. 948,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,734. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.32. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.18 and a 1-year high of $116.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $794.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.38 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

