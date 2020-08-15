Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Takes Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,643,000. Lumentum makes up approximately 1.7% of Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned approximately 13.35% of Lumentum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 167.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 146.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 125.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 14,566.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on Lumentum from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.56.

In related news, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $328,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,568.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 15,573 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total value of $1,297,542.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,564,982.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,322 shares of company stock valued at $3,564,706 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.99. The company had a trading volume of 909,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,414. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69 and a beta of 1.03. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $48.44 and a 1 year high of $96.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.03.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.73 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

