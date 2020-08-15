Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,803 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,391 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Intel by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 24,002 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 68.1% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 31,437 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 25,893 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.4% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 34,005 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $48.92. 1,374,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,624,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.03 and its 200-day moving average is $58.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

