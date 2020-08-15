MKM Partners Raises Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $114.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target raised by MKM Partners from $107.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Lumentum to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $93.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.56.

Get Lumentum alerts:

LITE traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $92.99. 909,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,414. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lumentum has a one year low of $48.44 and a one year high of $96.74. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.35. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $328,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,568.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 15,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total transaction of $1,297,542.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,564,982.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,322 shares of company stock valued at $3,564,706. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lumentum by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 42.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 167.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.