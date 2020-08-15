Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Acquired by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,510,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 726,826 shares during the period. Momo makes up about 1.8% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 2.17% of Momo worth $78,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Momo by 591.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 84,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 72,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Momo by 13.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after buying an additional 31,698 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Momo in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Momo in the first quarter valued at $1,764,000. Finally, AXA acquired a new stake in Momo in the first quarter valued at $1,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Momo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.71. 3,474,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,360,306. Momo Inc has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $40.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.88.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $3.00. Momo had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Momo Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MOMO shares. ValuEngine cut Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Momo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Nomura cut Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.92.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.