Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Short Interest Up 58.3% in February

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the January 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

MONRY traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.50. 866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.76. Moncler has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $48.50.

Get Moncler alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Moncler from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Moncler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections under the Moncler brand name.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.