Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $5.50 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their prior target price of $7.00.

MR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Montage Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Montage Resources from $2.60 to $2.40 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Montage Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Montage Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Montage Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.93.

Shares of MR stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $5.78. 2,686,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,541. Montage Resources has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 3.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.24). Montage Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $90.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Montage Resources will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Montage Resources by 1,723.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,696 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 168,895 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Montage Resources by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 17,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Montage Resources by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 108,472 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Montage Resources by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 129,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 13,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Montage Resources during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Montage Resources Company Profile

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

