Morgan Stanley Boosts Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $84.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Lumentum from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lumentum from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upgraded Lumentum to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.56.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.99. 909,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 63.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.03. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $48.44 and a fifty-two week high of $96.74.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.73 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $328,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,568.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel F. Thomas sold 12,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total value of $1,148,292.90. Insiders sold a total of 41,322 shares of company stock valued at $3,564,706 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,643,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 3,704.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,879,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,313,000 after buying an additional 4,751,216 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 251.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,165,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,941,000 after buying an additional 834,277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,807,000 after buying an additional 60,573 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 878,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,701,000 after buying an additional 184,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

