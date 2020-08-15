Morgan Stanley Increases Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $160.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LOW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.38.

LOW traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,401,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,409,655. The company has a market cap of $116.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 745.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

