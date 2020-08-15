Morgan Stanley Raises Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target to $101.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $101.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $112.50 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.23.

Shares of NYSE ATO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.50. 986,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,600. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $77.92 and a 52 week high of $121.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.27 per share, with a total value of $99,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 77,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,717,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 632,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,802,000 after buying an additional 267,350 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,178,000 after buying an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

