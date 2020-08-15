Morgan Stanley Raises Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Price Target to $66.00

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.50.

Shares of BMY opened at $63.16 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $139.88 billion, a PE ratio of -631.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In other news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,888,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,988,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984,471 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 97.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,622,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,131,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660,989 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,448,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,533,000 after acquiring an additional 234,035 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,307,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $741,759,000 after acquiring an additional 601,947 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,790,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

