MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) is Paradice Investment Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 924,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,051 shares during the period. MSC Industrial Direct accounts for approximately 5.1% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned about 1.67% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $67,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSM. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.0% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 89.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $42,307.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.85. The company had a trading volume of 371,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,837. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.66. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $79.87.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $834.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.02 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 19.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

