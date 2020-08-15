MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,311 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 179.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $94.64. The company had a trading volume of 212,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,473,808. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28. The stock has a market cap of $167.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.88 and its 200 day moving average is $88.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

