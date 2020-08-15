Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ) Short Interest Up 60.7% in January

Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 60.7% from the January 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NTZ stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.60. 52,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,120. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08. Natuzzi, S.p.A has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $2.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.37.

Get Natuzzi S.p.A alerts:

Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natuzzi, S.p.A had a negative return on equity of 46.45% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter.

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture worldwide. The company operates through Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label segments. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and furnishings and accessories for the living room and beds, bed linens, and bedroom furnishings.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi S.p.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi S.p.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.