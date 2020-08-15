Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $5.36.

NAVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Friday.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment.

