NCC Group PLC (LON:NCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NCC Group PLC (LON:NCC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 234.40 ($3.06).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NCC. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on NCC Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NCC Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 244 ($3.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt increased their target price on NCC Group from GBX 220 ($2.88) to GBX 248 ($3.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Get NCC Group alerts:

Shares of NCC stock traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 182.40 ($2.38). 283,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,427. NCC Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 125.40 ($1.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 236 ($3.09). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 175.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 178.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.46. The stock has a market cap of $508.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.