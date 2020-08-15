NEST Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $52.38 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 15th. One NEST Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001199 BTC on major exchanges. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $52.38 million and $58.46 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEST Protocol has traded up 92.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008435 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00160402 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.10 or 0.01890307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00195310 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000901 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000212 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00129379 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,470,094 tokens. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

NEST Protocol Token Trading

NEST Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

