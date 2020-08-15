NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Given New $520.00 Price Target at Benchmark

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its price target increased by Benchmark from $435.00 to $520.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NTES. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetEase from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and issued a $538.00 price objective on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $450.25.

NTES traded down $3.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $461.39. The stock had a trading volume of 383,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $457.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.61. NetEase has a twelve month low of $243.90 and a twelve month high of $503.27.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $39.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $36.08. NetEase had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 37.00%. As a group, analysts predict that NetEase will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 46.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

